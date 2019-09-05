TEDxBroadway Announces Complete Speaker Lineup for 2019 Event

The stage is set for TEDxBroadway 2019. Organizers have announced the complete list of speakers for the popular one-day event, dedicated to asking "What's the best Broadway can be?," slated to take place at New World Stages on September 24.



"We're incredibly excited about the breadth and depth the speakers are bringing to the stage for the Broadway community this year," says Jim McCarthy, TEDxBroadway co-founder and CEO of Goldstar. "They're experts in things like human-centered design solutions, large-scale shared immersive experiences, and yes, even Bourbon, and all have unique insights that may spark ideas within us to help make Broadway the best it can be."



Newly announced speakers will include Sammi Cannold, Laura Heywood, Marianne Eaves, Matt Jozwiak, Oshoke Pamela Abalu, Sebastian Herscher and Matt Hirst. They join previously announced speakers Shakina Nayfack, Arvind Ethan David, David S. Leong, Eva Price, Marshall W. Mabry IV, Karen Zacarías, Amy E. Gallo and Drew Hodges.



"I always say, come with an open mind and you'll leave with something you never could have expected," adds Damian Bazadona, TEDxBroadway co-organizer and founder of Situation. "I don't mean 'five things you can do to be successful tomorrow.' I'm talking about ideas and conversations that could change the future course of the Broadway community."



Registration for the TEDxBroadway conference will begin at 1:00pm on September 24. Interested attendees can purchase tickets at www.TEDxBroadway.com.



GalaPro, the revolutionary innovative app for accessibility, will be available to all attendees. This mobile application is compatible with any smartphone or tablet, and enables attendees to enjoy the program with closed captioning.



TEDxBroadway is made possible with support from headline sponsor The Shubert Organization. Contributing Sponsors are Broadway.com and Jujamcyn Theaters.