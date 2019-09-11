Rupert Everett Replaces Eddie Izzard in Upcoming Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Revival

Stage-and-screen veteran Rupert Everett will return to the Great White Way this spring, taking on the juicy role of George in the new revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The fresh staging from director Joe Mantello will begin previews on March 2, 2020 ahead of a new opening date of April 2 at a Shubert venue to be announced. Everett replaces the previously announced Eddie Izzard, who has exited the production due to scheduling difficulties.



Everett's vast résumé of credits includes an Olivier-nominated turn in The Judas Kiss and an acclaimed Broadway-debut performance in Blithe Spirit. His screenwork is highlighted by Golden Globe-nominated turns in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband.



Everett joins a previously announced Broadway cast that includes Laurie Metcalf as Martha, Patsy Ferran as Honey and Russell Tovey as Nick.



Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.