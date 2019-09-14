Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 14, 2019
Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man. Jerry Zaks will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on September 9 and officially open on October 15 at a Shubert venue to be announced. Hugh Jackman will lead the cast as Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

The Music Man follows traveling salesman Harold Hill (Jackman) as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. When he soon falls for the town librarian, Marian Paroo (Foster), his plans take an unexpected turn. The show features now classic tunes including "Iowa Stubborn," "(Ya Got) Trouble," "Goodnight My Someone," "76 Trombones," "Marian the Librarian" and "Till There Was You."

Joining Jackman and Foster in the cast will be Jefferson Mays will play Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

The Music Man revival will feature choreography by Warren Carlyle, with music direction by Patrick Vaccariello, scenic/costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and dance arrangements by David Chase.

The Music Man

Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway in the revival of Meredith Willson's Tony-winning musical comedy.
