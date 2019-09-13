Clinton Greenspan Makes Broadway Debut in Title Role of Aladdin

Aladdin tour star Clinton Greenspan takes a magic carpet ride to Broadway on September 13, reprising his celebrated turn in the musical's title role at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Greenspan replaces Jacob Dickey, who took his final bow on September 12.



Aladdin marks Greenspan's Broadway debut. His stage credits also include regional productions of Romeo & Juliet, Dreamgirls and Fiddler on the Roof.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.