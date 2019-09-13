Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Clinton Greenspan Makes Broadway Debut in Title Role of Aladdin

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 13, 2019
Clinton Greenspan
(Photo provided by Disney Theatrical)

Aladdin tour star Clinton Greenspan takes a magic carpet ride to Broadway on September 13, reprising his celebrated turn in the musical's title role at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Greenspan replaces Jacob Dickey, who took his final bow on September 12.

Aladdin marks Greenspan's Broadway debut. His stage credits also include regional productions of Romeo & Juliet, Dreamgirls and Fiddler on the Roof.

Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Angela Lansbury Will Return to the Stage as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest Benefit Performance
  2. Jeff Fenholt, Broadway's Original 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Dies at 68
  3. Aladdin Reunites Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Original Singers of 'A Whole New World,' for Emotional Performance
  4. Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in Broadway Revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
  5. Ari'el Stachel to Star in 50th Anniversary Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert at Lincoln Center
Newsletters