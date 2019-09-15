Acclaimed Mind Reader Derren Brown Opens Broadway-Debut Show Secret

Following a sold-out off-Broadway engagement with Atlantic Theater Company, the acclaimed Derren Brown: Secret opens at Broadway's Cort Theatre on September 15. Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman co-direct the production, which began previews on September 6.



Written by Brown, Nyman and O'Connor, Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. The theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Brown mesmerizing Broadway audiences beyond belief.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.