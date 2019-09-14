The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Begins Broadway Run

Tony-winning actress Mary-Louise Parker returns to the Great White Way on September 14, headlining Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp's new play The Sound Inside. Tony winner David Cromer directs the New York premiere, set to officially open on October 17 for a limited run through January 12, 2020 at Studio 54. Will Hochman (Dead Poets Society) co-stars.



The Sound Inside follows Bella Baird (Parker), an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher (Hochman).



Most recently seen on Broadway in Heisenberg, Parker won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless as well as roles in The Snow Geese, Hedda Gabler and Bus Stop.



Rapp is a Pulitzer finalist for Red Light Winter, a play which also earned him an Obie Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Lortel nominations. His other works include The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois, Wolf in the River and The Metal Children. The Sound Inside marks his Broadway debut.



The creative team for The Sound Inside includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).



The Sound Inside made its world premiere in 2018 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.