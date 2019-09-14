Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Begins Broadway Run

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 14, 2019
Mary Louise Parker
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning actress Mary-Louise Parker returns to the Great White Way on September 14, headlining Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp's new play The Sound Inside. Tony winner David Cromer directs the New York premiere, set to officially open on October 17 for a limited run through January 12, 2020 at Studio 54. Will Hochman (Dead Poets Society) co-stars.

The Sound Inside follows Bella Baird (Parker), an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant and mysterious student, Christopher (Hochman).

Most recently seen on Broadway in Heisenberg, Parker won a Tony Award for Proof and an Emmy Award for Angels in America. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless as well as roles in The Snow Geese, Hedda Gabler and Bus Stop.

Rapp is a Pulitzer finalist for Red Light Winter, a play which also earned him an Obie Award as well as Outer Critics Circle and Lortel nominations. His other works include The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois, Wolf in the River and The Metal ChildrenThe Sound Inside marks his Broadway debut.

The creative team for The Sound Inside includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

The Sound Inside made its world premiere in 2018 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The Sound Inside

Mary Louise Parker returns to Broadway in Adam Rapp's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Talia Suskauer, Allison Bailey & Cleavant Derricks to Join the Wicked Tour
  2. Angela Lansbury Will Return to the Stage as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest Benefit Performance
  3. Michael Jackson Concert Musical Thriller Live to End 11-Year West End Run to Accommodate Refurbishment of Lyric Theatre
  4. Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in Broadway Revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite
  5. Tina Star Adrienne Warren On Bucking Up and Triumphing as Music Icon and Survivor Tina Turner

Star Files

Will Hochman
Mary-Louise Parker
Newsletters