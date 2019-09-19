Marisa Tomei Returns to Broadway in The Rose Tattoo

Oscar-winning stage-and-screen veteran Marisa Tomei heads back to Broadway on September 19, headlining a new revival of Tennessee Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo. Trip Cullman directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, set to officially open on October 15 at the American Airlines Theatre.



The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor named Alvaro Mangiacavallo (played by Emun Elliott).



Joining Tomei and Elliott in the cast are Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, Burke Swanson as Jack and newcomer Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno.



The production features scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon and sound design/original music by Fitz Patton.



The Rose Tattoo is scheduled to play a limited Broadway engagement through December 8.