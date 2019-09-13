Heaven on Their Minds! The Stars of the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar Meet the Press

The 50th anniversary tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical Jesus Christ Superstar is getting ready to hit the road this fall. The tour, which stars Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii and James Delisco Beeks as Jesus Christ, Mary Magdalene and Judas Iscariot, respectively, will launch October 1 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY. Featuring direction by Timothy Sheader and choreography by Drew McOnie, this Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Supertar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar." After the cast performed "What's the Buzz" in their rehearsal studio at Open Jar Studios in NYC, they posed for photos. Check out the pics below and be sure to catch this musical phenomenon when it comes to a city near you.

Aaron LaVigne (Jesus) and James Delisco Beeks (Judas) rehearse "What's the Buzz" at Open Jar Studios.

Jenna Rubaii and Aaron LaVigne bring Mary and Jesus to life in this Olivier-winning production.

Aaron LaVigne (Jesus) and the company of Superstar show off Drew McOnie's awesome choreography.

Director Timothy Sheader, music supervisor Tom Deering, choreographer Drew McOnie and scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt pose for the press.