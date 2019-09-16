High Fidelity Musical Sets U.K. Premiere with Turbine Theatre

High Fidelity, the short-lived 2006 Broadway musical based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, will receive a new life this fall with a U.K.-debut staging at London's Turbine Theatre. Tom Jackson Greaves will direct and choreograph the production, set to begin previews on October 21 and open on November 1 for a limited engagement through December 7.



Featuring a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Amanda Green, High Fidelity follows the adventures of Rob, a record store owner who knows almost everything about pop music but almost nothing about how to hang onto a girl. Rob's love life, already a broken record of heartache, falls off the charts completely when he gets dumped by Laura. But that just sets him up for one of the top-five romantic comebacks ever.



Vikki Stone will work with the authors to relocate the action back to its London/Camden roots. The creative team will also include scenic designer David Shields, sound designer Dan Samson and lighting designer Andrew Exeter.



The Broadway staging of High Fidelity, directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, boasted a cast led by Will Chase as Rob and Jenn Colella as Laura. Casting for the London production will be announced at a later date.