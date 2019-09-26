Broadway Marquee Lights to Dim in Memory of Tony-Winning Actress Phyllis Newman

The Broadway League has announced the dimming of many main-stem marquee lights in memory of Tony-winning actress Phyllis Newman, who died on September 15. To commemorate her life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Broadhurst, Helen Hayes, Lunt-Fontanne, Vivian Beaumont, Lyric, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman and St. James Theatres for one minute on September 27 at exactly 7:45pm.



"Broadway has lost a force of nature who was as much a leading lady offstage as on," said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of The Broadway League. "Beyond her indelible mark as an actor, it's impossible to overstate the extraordinary good that Phyllis Newman did over thirty years for our community through The Actors Fund and The Phyllis Newman Women's Initiative."



A Tony winner for her standout performance in Subways Are for Sleeping, Newman also founded the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, which raised millions of dollars for women living with a variety of health challenges. Newman was honored with the Tonys' first Isabelle Stevenson Award for her humanitarian work as part of the initiative.



Newman made her final Broadway appearance giving a Tony-nominated performance in Broadway Bound.