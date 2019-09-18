Irving Berlin's White Christmas Completes Casting for West End Return

Full casting is here for the tap-happy Irving Berlin musical White Christmas, making a return to London's West End this holiday season. The previously announced production will begin previews on November 15 and open on November 25 at the Dominion Theatre.



Newly announced cast members include Olivier nominee Michael Brandon (Jerry Springer—The Opera) as General Henry Waverly, Brenda Edwards (We Will Rock You) as Martha Watson, Danielle Hope (Les Misérables) as Betty Haynes and Clare Halse (42nd Street) as Judy Haynes.



The ensemble will include Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside and Freya Yates.



They join the previously announced Olivier nominee Dan Burton (Gypsy) as Phil Davis and Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard) as Bob Wallace, reprising their acclaimed turns from a hit 2018 run at Curve, Leicester.



Featuring a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, White Christmas features a score of classics from the catalogue of Irving Berlin, including "Blue Skies," "Sisters" and the beloved title song.



The production will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Stephen Mear, with musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, orchestrations by Larry Blank and new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.



The creative team will also include scenic designer Michael Taylor, costume designer Diego Pitarch, lighting designer Mark Henderson and sound designer Tom Marshall.



Irving Berlin's White Christmas will play a limited West End engagement through January 4, 2020.

