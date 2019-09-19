Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Starring Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 19, 2019
Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com | Getty Images)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming star-packed revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The new production, directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, will play the Booth Theatre beginning on March 3, 2020 ahead of an April 9 opening night.

The cast will be led by two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton) as Martha, Olivier nominee Rupert Everett (Blithe Spirit) as George, Russell Tovey (A View From the Bridge) as Nick and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) in her Broadway debut as Honey.

Albee's Tony-winning 1962 play is set in the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, where Martha (Metcalf), much to the displeasure of her husband, George (Everett), has invited the new professor Nick (Tovey) and his wife, Honey (Ferran), to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha's toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

The production will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth and lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett star in the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake
  2. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster
  3. The Devil Wears Prada Musical Sets 2020 World Premiere in Chicago
  4. Kristin Chenoweth Sets Broadway Return with Solo Concert Engagement For the Girls
  5. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway

Star Files

Laurie Metcalf
Newsletters