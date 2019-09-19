Sponsored
Sea Wall/A Life, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge, to Be Recorded by Audible

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 19, 2019
Jake Gyllenhaal performs Nick Payne's "A Life"
(Photo: Richard Hubert Smith)

In advance of concluding its limited Broadway run, producers of Sea Wall/A Life have announced that the acclaimed production will be recorded for release by Audible. Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge star in the pair of solo plays, which began previews at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 and officially opened on August 8.

Sea Wall, written by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Sturridge, is a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. A Life, penned by Nick Payne (Constellations) and featuring Gyllenhaal, is a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Sea Wall and A Life were first paired together in an early 2019 world premiere staging starring Sturridge and Gyllenhaal at the Public Theater. The Broadway production is scheduled to conclude on September 29.

An Audible release date will be announced soon.

Tom Sturridge performs Simon Stephens' "Sea Wall"
(Photo: Richard Hubert Smith)

