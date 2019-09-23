Jodi Picoult's Bestseller Between the Lines to Debut as Off-Broadway Musical in 2020

Between the Lines, a new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, will make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater in 2020, producer Daryl Roth has announced. Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will direct and choreograph the production, set to begin previews on April 21 and open in May of 2020.



Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Between the Lines centers on Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.



Casting and additional creative team for Between the Lines will be announced at a later date. The musical made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in fall of 2017.



