Parent Trap Musical Identical Sets World Premiere with Nottingham Playhouse

This news has us seeing double! Nottingham Playhouse has announced the new musical Identical, an adaptation of Erich Kastner's 1949 novel Lottie and Lisa, which was popularized by the 1961 and 1998 movies The Parent Trap. Trevor Nunn will direct the world premiere production, set to run from July 31 through August 22 as part of the U.K. theater's spring 2020 season.



Featuring a book by Stuart Paterson (The Princess and the Goblin), music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins), the musical centers on twin girls separated at birth, who are reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later. In an attempt to get to know their mother and father and rejoin their divorced parents, they decide to exchange identities and places in each other's lives.



Also notable among Nottingham Playhouse's spring 2020 lineup is a new adaptation of Oliver Twist (April 16-25) by Tony nominee Bryony Lavery (Frozen) and Adam Penford's new staging of Piaf (May 8-23) starring Tony nominee Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George) as Edith Piaf.



Additional casting for Nottingham Playhouse's upcoming season will be announced soon. For a look at the full lineup of productions, click here.