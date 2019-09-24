The Height of the Storm, Starring Eileen Atkins & Jonathan Pryce, Opens on Broadway

The Height of the Storm, a new play by Florian Zeller (The Father), opens at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 24. Jonathan Kent repeats his work as director from a recent West End staging, with stars Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce reprising their work on Broadway. The production began previews on September 10.



Translated by Christopher Hampton, The Height of the Storm centers on the lives of André (Pryce) and Madeleine (Atkins), who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When suddenly their life together begins to unravel, a loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.



Joining Atkins and Pryce in the cast are West End co-stars Amanda Drew, James Hillier and Lucy Cohu, along with Broadway alum Lisa O'Hare.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the group of stage veterans pouring their hearts into a moving new drama.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.