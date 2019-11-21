Exclusive! Broadway Favorite Janet Dacal to Join The Band's Visit National Tour

Broadway.com can exclusively reveal that Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal, most recently seen on the Great White Way in Prince of Broadway, will join the national touring production of The Band's Visit on January 3, 2020, in Schenectady, NY. Dacal will take over the role of Dina, stepping in for Chilina Kennedy, who will play her final performance on December 15 in Minneapolis, MN. The Band's Visit tour launched in June and is scheduled to make stops in over 20 cities across North America.



Dacal made her Broadway debut in 2005's Good Vibrations. She created the role of beauty salon worker Carla in the 2007 off-Broadway musical In the Heights, for which she won a Drama Desk Award. Dacal reprised the role for the musical's 2008 Broadway transfer. She also starred as Alice on Broadway in 2011's Wonderland.



"We are honored to have Broadway star Janet Dacal join the critically acclaimed national tour of The Band's Visit," said director David Cromer, in a statement. "She brings a new warmth and honesty to the part that we are excited for audiences to experience."



Dacal joins a touring cast that features Sasson Gabay as Tewfiq, Jennifer Apple as Anna, Mike Cefalo as Telephone Guy, Adam Gabay as Papi, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, Joe Joseph as Haled, Sara Kapner as Julia, Pomme Koch as Itzik, Ronnie Malley as Camal, James Rana as Simon, Or Schraiber as Zelger and David Studwell as Avrum, along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman and Bligh Voth.



The Band's Visit tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.



With music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.



And there's more! Check out our exclusive Club Broadway.com music video of Dacal performing "Omar Sharif" from The Band's Visit below. Enjoy!





Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when The Band's Visit tour is headed to your city.