Saturday Night Fever Originals Orfeh, Andy Karl & Bryan Batt to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Performance in Times Square

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 24, 2019
Orfeh & Andy Karl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stars from the original Broadway and national touring casts of Saturday Night Fever will celebrate the stage musical's 20th anniversary with a special Times Square performance set for October 5 at 7:00pm in Duffy Square. Participating company members will re-create the show's closing megamix, with Arlene Phillips' original choreography intact.

Cast members set to take part include Orfeh, Andy Karl, Bryan Batt, Paige Price, Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Karine Plantadit, Manoel Felciano, Aileen Quinn, Richard H. Blake, Michael Balderrama, Josh Prince and Shannon Beach, who is organizing the event.

Based on the 1977 Golden Globe-nominated film, the original Broadway production of Saturday Night Feverdirected and choreographed by Phillips, opened on October 21, 1999 and played 501 performances at the Minskoff Theatre.

Look back at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance from Saturday Night Fever below.

