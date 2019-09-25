Sponsored
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2019
Erika Jayne
(Photo: Nikko LaMere)

The long-running hit revival of Chicago will welcome Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne in the role of Roxie Hart beginning on January 6, 2020. Jayne will remain with the production for a 12-week limited engagement through March 29.

Chicago will mark Jayne's Broadway debut. She is an acclaimed pop artist who has raked in nine #1s on the U.S. Billboard dance chart. On top of that, she is a New York Times bestselling author and fan-favorite star of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

Chicago is the longest-running revival on Broadway and the longest-running American musical.

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
