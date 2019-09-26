Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for A Soldier's Play Starring David Alan Grier & Blair Underwood

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 26, 2019

Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway staging of Charles Fuller's 1981 drama A Soldier's Play. Kenny Leon will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2019 and officially open on January 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre. David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood will star as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Captain Richard Underwood, respectively.

A Soldier's Play is set in 1944 following the death of a black Sergeant on a Louisiana Army base. One tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him.

The production's design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound). A Soldier's Play is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

David Alan Grier & Blair Underwood
(Photos: Getty Images | Provided by Polk & Co.)

A Soldier's Play

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway premiere of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alexandra Billings to Join Wicked as Madame Morrible; Will Be First Openly Trans Actress to Play the Role
  2. John Stamos & Graham Phillips Join ABC's Little Mermaid Live!
  3. Conor McPherson & Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country Sets Initial Casting for Broadway Run
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the Broadway Premiere of Six
  5. Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz & Wesley Taylor to Lead Assassins at Classic Stage
Newsletters