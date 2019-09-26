Tickets Are Now on Sale for A Soldier's Play Starring David Alan Grier & Blair Underwood

Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway staging of Charles Fuller's 1981 drama A Soldier's Play. Kenny Leon will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2019 and officially open on January 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre. David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood will star as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Captain Richard Underwood, respectively.



A Soldier's Play is set in 1944 following the death of a black Sergeant on a Louisiana Army base. One tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him.



The production's design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound). A Soldier's Play is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.