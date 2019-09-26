Christine Baranski & Cynthia Nixon Will Play Sisters in Downton Abbey Mastermind's New HBO Drama The Gilded Age

They have four Tony Awards and three Emmy Awards between the two of them, and now they will be playing sisters! According to TVLine, stage-and-screen greats Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are teaming up to appear in HBO's The Gilded Age. The series comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who will write and executive produce; the story will center on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society.



Baranski, who will play stubborn aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn in the series, was last seen on the Great White Way in Boeing-Boeing. She has Tony Awards for her performances in Rumors and The Real Thing, also alongside Nixon. Her additional Broadway credits include Nick & Nora, The House of Blue Leaves, Hurlyburly and Hide and Seek. Baranski has an Emmy Award for Cybill.



Nixon will play Baranski's character's sister Ava Brook, who is forced to rely on her sister's charity. She has an Emmy Award for her iconic role as Miranda Hobbes on HBO's hit series Sex and the City. Nixon garnered Tony Awards for her performances in The Little Foxes and Rabbit Hole. In addition to her turn in The Real Thing alongside Baranski, she has appeared on Broadway in Wit, The Women, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Indiscretions, Angels in America, The Heidi Chronicles, Hurlyburly and The Philadelphia Story.



The cast will also include Broadway alums Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector. A timeline for this series will be announced at a later date.

Check out Nixon's fun throwback Tweet about the news!