Tickets Are Now on Sale for Conor McPherson & Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country on Broadway

by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2019
Jeanette Bayardelle with the cast of "Girl From the North Country" at the Public Theater
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway transfer of the acclaimed Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country. The production, which was seen in a sold-out engagement at the Public Theater last fall, will set up shop at Broadway's Belasco Theatre beginning on February 7, 2020. Opening night is set for March 5.

Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The Public Theater engagement followed a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer.

The Broadway cast will include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by McPherson and Simon Hale; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Girl From the North Country

Conor McPherson's acclaimed new work features the music of Bob Dylan.
