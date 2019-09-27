Idina Menzel's New Christmas Album to Feature Ariana Grande, Billy Porter & More

Tony winner Idina Menzel has announced a talented group of stars set to lend their voices to her upcoming Christmas album. The new recording, titled Christmas: A Season of Love, will be released on October 18.



Joining Menzel on the album will be Ariana Grande—who was seen with Menzel on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween special—along with Tony winner and newly minted Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose), Menzel's Frozen voice co-star Josh Gad (Tony nominee of The Book of Mormon) and Menzel's hubby and former See What I Wanna See co-star Aaron Lohr.



The album's tracklist includes "A Hand for Mrs. Claus" (with Grande), "I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" (with Porter), "We Wish You the Merriest" (with Gad) and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (with Lohr).



Menzel will go solo on "Sleigh Ride," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas," "We Need a Little Christmas," "O Holy Night/Ave Maria," "Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Walker's 3rd Hanukkah," "Ocho Kandelikas," "Christmas Time Is Here," "At This Table," "Caroling, Caroling," "Auld Lang Syne" and the Rent classic "Seasons of Love."



Menzel earned acclaim and a Tony Award for her iconic turn as Elphaba in Wicked. She is also known for voicing the role of Elsa in the Frozen animated films and for her Tony-nominated turns as Maureen in Rent and Elizabeth in If/Then.



To order Menzel's Christmas: A Season of Love album, click here.