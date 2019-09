Want a peek at off-Broadway's Scotland, PA? You're in luck! Based on the 2001 cult film of the same name, Adam Gwon's new musical is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in a sleepy Pennsylvania town, where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. Take a look at the fun photos of stars Ryan McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more from the production, and then go see it live at the Laura Pels Theatre!