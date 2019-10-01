Odds & Ends: Katrina Lenk Sings Sondheim, Girl from the North Country Sneak Peek & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Katrina Lenk, Andy Karl & More to Celebrate Sondheim in Song

There’s always reason to honor the illustrious career of Stephen Sondheim, and because the legend will turn 90 on March 22, there are already multiple chances for birthday celebrations. First up: Andy Karl, Liz Callaway, Michael Feinstein and Lily Rasmussen will join together on October 23 at Carnegie Hall for Celebrating Stephen Sondheim at 90: His World and Music. On New Year’s Eve, Tony winner and Company-bound star Katrina Lenk will join the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall for Celebrating Sondheim. The performance, which will include song selections from Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd and more, will be broadcast on Live From Lincoln Center on PBS.



See A Heavenly Take on "Make You Feel My Love" from Girl from the North Country

Can’t wait for Girl from the North Country to hit Broadway? The heartbreaking musical featuring Bob Dylan songs doesn’t bow at the Belasco Theatre until February, but we have a sneak peek music video that you will have on repeat. Broadway-bound cast member Jeannette Bayardelle and Rachel John, who played Mrs. Neilsen (the same character as Bayardelle) in the West End and Toronto productions, gathered together at the Troubadour in the Dylan Room in London to perform his iconic song “Make You Feel My Love.” Watch their incredible rendition below!







Rachel Bloom, Shoshana Bean & More Unite to Empower Voters

She certainly has our vote! Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fave Rachel Bloom is scheduled to host Ballots Over Broadway on October 18 in Los Angeles. The evening will include Broadway musical performances from Shoshana Bean, former vlogger Jonah Platt, Emily Bergl and more, and all of the proceeds from the event will be divided between the organizations Field Team 6 and Spread The Vote, which register and empower voters in critical districts.