Dates Announced for Harry Connick Jr.'s Broadway Return in A Celebration of Cole Porter

Mark your calendars! Dates have been announced for two-time Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr.'s solo show Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter. Performances for the three-week limited engagement are scheduled to begin on December 7 ahead of a December 12 opening night at the Nederlander Theatre.



Additionally, Connick Jr. will release his forthcoming album—his first album from Verve Records—True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter on October 25. Both the album and the show breathe new life into popular tunes, including “Anything Goes” and “You Do Something To Me.”

Though he’s best known as a jazzy crooner, Connick Jr. is a two-time Tony nominee as both a composer and performer: for the score of the 2001 musical Thou Shalt Not and his leading performance in The Pajama Game in 2006. He has also played sold-out concert runs on the Great White Way in 1990 and 2010. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011, when he starred as Dr. Mark Bruckner in a re-imagined Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world’s most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with his signature style while celebrating Porter’s peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.



Prior to Broadway, the show had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21 and 22. This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.