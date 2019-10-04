Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

David Byrne's Acclaimed Theatrical Concert American Utopia Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2019
David Byrne with the U.K. touring cast of "American Utopia"
(Photo: Catalina Kulczar)

After a year-long, acclaimed international tour, Scottish-American singer-songwriter David Byrne's acclaimed theatrical concert American Utopia arrives at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on October 4. The production will officially open on October 20 and continue for a limited run through January 19, 2020.

In American Utopia, Byrne shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe. The show was created with choreographer Annie-B Parson and production consultant Alex Timbers: his collaborators on the off-Broadway hit Here Lies Love.

American Utopia began as an album that Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the album chart and was also his first to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which includes songs from American Utopia, along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018.

David Byrne's American Utopia

Following a sold-out world tour, David Byrne's acclaimed theatrical concert comes to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway
  2. Joshua Henry Snatches Cell Phone from Audience Member During The Wrong Man Performance
  3. Watch Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Belt Out 'Suddenly Seymour'
  4. Photo Finish! See Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg & More Celebrate Wrapping Production on West Side Story
  5. Nina Grollman, Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe & More to Join To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Star Files

David Byrne
Newsletters