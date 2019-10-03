Sponsored
See the Stars of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders Celebrate Opening Night

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 3, 2019
"The New Englanders" stars Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere
(Photos: Sydney Goodwin)

Playwright Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders is having its world premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club Stage II through October 20. The production, which follows the lives of a family living in a quiet New England suburb as they navigate trying to find true happiness, marked its off-Broadway opening on October 2. The cast, which includes Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Crystal Finn and Adam Langdon, posed for some fun photos on the big night. Take a look at the pics, and then go see this new play!

The New Englanders director Saheem Ali and playwright Jeff Augustin are all smiles for opening night.
The New Englanders cast members Crystal Finn, Patrick Breen, Teagle F. Bougere, Kara Young, Adam Langdon and Javier Muñoz get together. See them through October 20 at Manhattan Theatre Club Stage II.

The New Englanders

Saheem Ali directs the Manhattan Theatre Club debut of Jeff Augustin’s newest play.
