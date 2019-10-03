See the Stars of Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders Celebrate Opening Night

Playwright Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders is having its world premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club Stage II through October 20. The production, which follows the lives of a family living in a quiet New England suburb as they navigate trying to find true happiness, marked its off-Broadway opening on October 2. The cast, which includes Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz, Teagle F. Bougere, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, Crystal Finn and Adam Langdon, posed for some fun photos on the big night. Take a look at the pics, and then go see this new play!

The New Englanders director Saheem Ali and playwright Jeff Augustin are all smiles for opening night.