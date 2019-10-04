Tickets Are Now on Sale for Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for two-time Tony nominee Harry Connick Jr.'s upcoming Broadway solo show Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter. The three-week limited engagement will begin on December 7 ahead of a December 12 opening night at the Nederlander Theatre.



Though he's best known as a jazzy crooner, Connick is a two-time Tony nominee as both a composer and performer: for the score of the 2001 musical Thou Shalt Not and for his leading performance in The Pajama Game in 2006. He has also played sold-out concert runs on the Great White Way in 1990 and 2010. He was last seen on Broadway in 2011 as Dr. Mark Bruckner in a re-imagined Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.



Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world’s most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with his signature style while celebrating Porter’s peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.



Prior to Broadway, the show had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21 and 22. This all-new production is conceived and directed by Connick, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner and lighting design by Ken Billington.