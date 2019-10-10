Tracy Letts' Dark Comedy Linda Vista Opens on Broadway

Second Stage's Broadway production of Tracy Letts' new play Linda Vista officially opens on October 10 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The New York premiere, directed by Dexter Bullard, began previews on September 19. Ian Barford stars.



Linda Vista takes a brutal look at Wheeler (Barford), a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends and new love.



Rounding out the cast is Sally Murphy as Margaret, Jim True-Frost as Paul, Troy West as Michael, Caroline Neff as Anita, Cora Vander Broek as Jules and Chantal Thuy as Minnie.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Barford and his co-stars performing an acclaimed new work on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.