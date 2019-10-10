Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tracy Letts' Dark Comedy Linda Vista Opens on Broadway

Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 10, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Second Stage's Broadway production of Tracy Letts' new play Linda Vista officially opens on October 10 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The New York premiere, directed by Dexter Bullard, began previews on September 19. Ian Barford stars.

Linda Vista takes a brutal look at Wheeler (Barford), a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends and new love.

Rounding out the cast is Sally Murphy as Margaret, Jim True-Frost as Paul, Troy West as Michael, Caroline Neff as Anita, Cora Vander Broek as Jules and Chantal Thuy as Minnie.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Barford and his co-stars performing an acclaimed new work on Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Linda Vista

Second Stage presents the New York premiere of Tracy Letts' dark comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film
  2. Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Reading of Site-Specific Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home
  3. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  4. A Royal Return! Aladdin Will Welcome Courtney Reed Back on Broadway for a Limited Engagement
  5. Laura Benanti & Alex Brightman to Join Billy Crystal in His New Film Here Today

Star Files

Ian Barford
Sally Murphy
Chantal Thuy
Jim True-Frost
Cora Vander Broek
Newsletters