The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei & Emun Elliott, Opens on Broadway

Oscar-winning stage-and-screen veteran Marisa Tomei and Broadway newcomer Emun Elliott lead a new revival of Tennessee Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo, opening on October 15. Trip Cullman directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, which began previews on September 19 at the American Airlines Theatre.



The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor named Alvaro Mangiacavallo (Elliott).



Joining Tomei and Elliott in the cast are Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle Hoehengarten, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Andréa Burns as Peppina, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Portia as Flora, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, Constance Shulman as The Strega, Burke Swanson as Jack and Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Tomei and Elliot with their dazzling co-stars performing a classic work for Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.