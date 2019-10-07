Kate Mulgrew & Francesca Faridany to Lead World Premiere The Half-Life of Marie Curie at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane

Stage veterans Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany have been cast in the upcoming world premiere play The Half-Life of Marie Curie, set to play off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre this fall. The new drama, written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, will begin previews on November 12 and open on November 19. The production will be recorded for release by Audible. Tickets are now on sale.



The play centers on renowned scientist Marie Curie (Faridany) and radical engineer Hertha Ayrton (Mulgrew)—and the friendship that strengthened their resolve to pursue their ambitions.

Francesca Faridany

(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Mulgrew, known for her turn as Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager, was Golden Globe-nominated for Mrs. Columbo and Emmy-nommed for Orange Is the New Black. Her stage work includes Broadway turns in Equus and White Liars & Black Comedy and an Obie-winning performance in Iphigenia 2.0.



Faridany's Broadway credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Macbeth, Man and Boy, The 39 Steps and The Homecoming. She has appeared off-Broadway in This Day Forward, The New York Idea and Orlando. Her screen credits include Manifest and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.



The Half-Life of Marie Curie will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and sound design by Darron L. West.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 22.