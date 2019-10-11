Tickets Are Now on Sale for Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Engagement at Radio City Music Hall

Tickets are now on sale for the celebrated dance show Riverdance, returning to New York City just in time for its 25th anniversary. The production will run at Radio City Music Hall from March 10-15, 2020.



Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. The seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke box office records during its world premiere in Dublin, followed by acclaimed engagements in London and New York, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City heralded the start of two decades of touring companies throughout North America.



The 25th anniversary production of Riverdance will be designed by lead designer Peter Canning, with set design by Alan Farquharson, lighting design by Andrew Voller, video design by Cosmo AV, costume design by Joan Bergin and sound design by Michael O'Gorman.