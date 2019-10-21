Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald & More Join Gender-Bent Revival of Company

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone are in good company. A talented lineup of co-stars have been selected to join them in Marianne Elliott's gender-blind revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony-winning musical Company. The previously announced Broadway production, featuring Lenk as Bobbie and LuPone as Joanne, will begin previews on March 2, 2020 and officially open on March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey & Bobby Conte Thornton

The newly announced cast includes Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange) as Jamie (originally written as the female character Amy) and Etai Benson (The Band's Visit) as his fiancé Paul, with Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Mean Girls) as Sarah, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) as Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as Jenny, Greg Hildreth (The Rose Tattoo) as Peter and Terence Archie (Kiss Me, Kate) as Larry.



Principal players also include Claybourne Elder (Torch Song) as Andy, Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as PJ and Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked) as Theo; these roles were renamed for the new staging: Andy was originally April, PJ was originally Marta and Theo was Kathy.



Elliott's take on the Tony-winning 1970 musical follows Bobbie (Bobby in the original) upon her 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."



The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervision), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations) and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).