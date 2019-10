Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside is gearing up for its opening night on October 17. The two-hander features Mary-Louise Parker, in the first of her two starring Broadway turns this season, along with newcomer Will Hochman. Get a peek at the new work by checking out the production photos below. The production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, will play a limited engagement through January 12.

Mary-Louise Parker as Bella Baird and Will Hochman as Christopher.