See Joshua Henry & More Celebrate Opening Night of The Wrong Man Off-Broadway

The Wrong Man, Ross Golan's new musical, opened at off-Broadway's Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on October 7. Stars Ryan Vasquez, Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée were all smiles for their curtain call. Choreographer Travis Wall, creator and songwriter Ross Golan, director Thomas Kail, music supervisor Alex Lacamoire and the rest of the company dressed up for the occasion. See photos from the big night, and then catch the show through November 17.

The Wrong Man's choreographer Travis Wall, creator and songwriter Ross Golan, director Thomas Kail and music supervisor Alex Lacamoire are all smiles for opening night.