See Joshua Henry & More Celebrate Opening Night of The Wrong Man Off-Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 8, 2019
Ryan Vasquez, Joshua Henry & Ciara Renée
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Wrong Man, Ross Golan's new musical, opened at off-Broadway's Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on October 7. Stars Ryan Vasquez, Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée were all smiles for their curtain call. Choreographer Travis Wall, creator and songwriter Ross Golan, director Thomas Kail, music supervisor Alex Lacamoire and the rest of the company dressed up for the occasion. See photos from the big night, and then catch the show through November 17.

The Wrong Man's choreographer Travis Wall, creator and songwriter Ross Golan, director Thomas Kail and music supervisor Alex Lacamoire are all smiles for opening night.
See The Wrong Man's Kyle Robinson, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Debbie Christine Tjong, Ryan Vasquez, Ciara Renée, Joshua Henry, Libby Lloyd, Julius Williams, Amber Pickens and Anrop Desai through November 17!

The Wrong Man

A world premiere musical by multi-platinum composer Ross Golan, directed by Thomas Kail.
