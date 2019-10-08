Odds & Ends: Sydney James Harcourt to Lead Workshop of New Musical PopStar & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt to Lead Workshop of New Musical PopStar

An invitation-only staged reading of the new musical PopStar will take place at Ripley Grier Studios on October 17 and 18. Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton), who previously led a workshop of the musical in 2016, will head the cast of the latest reading, which will be directed by Sharon Rosen. Featuring a book by Martin Casella and lyrics by Sophie Dupin and Jay Levine, PopStar follows "Buzz" Michaelson (Harcourt)—a driven, brilliant, but abrasive Hollywood record executive who decides to strike out on his own, risking it all to take his young protégés to the top of the charts. Joining Harcourt in the principal cast will be Roman Banks, Kalyn West, Sally Wilfert, Ashley D. Kelley, Eddie Cooper, Perry Young, Amy Keum and Levin Valayil.



Check Out the Cast of ABC's Little Mermaid Live! in Costume

Get ready to go under the sea with a star-packed cast. A sneak-peek video has been released from the upcoming TV presentation The Little Mermaid Live!, featuring the principal players decked out in costume. The TV event's cast will include Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louie. Get to know the company below and mark your calendar: The Little Mermaid Live! is scheduled to air on November 5 at 8:00pm on ABC.







Barrington Stage Company Announces Lineup for 2020 Summer Season

The acclaimed Berkshires theater Barrington Stage Company has announced a trio of exciting productions set to appear as part of its 2020 summer season. The Pittsfield, Massachusetts theater will feature Rodgers & Hammerstein's Pultizer-winning musical South Pacific, directed by Barrington's Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, as well as Richard Greenberg's Tony-nominated play The Assembled Parties and Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer-winning drama Anna in the Tropics. Production dates, casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later time.