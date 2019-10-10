Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Al Roker Books Second Shift in Waitress on Broadway; Jordin Sparks Extends Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 10, 2019
Al Roker takes his first bow in "Waitress"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Al Roker is headed back to the diner. Following a cheered Broadway debut last fall in the hit musical Waitress, the beloved weather forecaster and journalist will reprise his turn as Old Joe for a limited run from November 1-24. The production has also announced that leading star Jordin Sparks has extended her run through November 24.

Waitress marked Roker's first official Broadway gig when he bowed as Old Joe in October of 2018. He previously appeared as a one-night mystery guest during the 2003 special theatrical event The Play What I Wrote. Currently serving as the weather anchor on NBC's Today, Roker also appears occasionally as a co-anchor on NBC Nightly News.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Daveed Diggs Tapped to Play Sebastian in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film
  2. Jenn Colella & Caitlin Kinnunen to Lead Reading of Site-Specific Fun Home in NYC Funeral Home
  3. See Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty & More Step Out for Screening of Patsy & Loretta
  4. A Royal Return! Aladdin Will Welcome Courtney Reed Back on Broadway for a Limited Engagement
  5. Laura Benanti & Alex Brightman to Join Billy Crystal in His New Film Here Today

Star Files

Al Roker
Jordin Sparks
Newsletters