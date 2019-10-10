Al Roker Books Second Shift in Waitress on Broadway; Jordin Sparks Extends Run

Al Roker is headed back to the diner. Following a cheered Broadway debut last fall in the hit musical Waitress, the beloved weather forecaster and journalist will reprise his turn as Old Joe for a limited run from November 1-24. The production has also announced that leading star Jordin Sparks has extended her run through November 24.



Waitress marked Roker's first official Broadway gig when he bowed as Old Joe in October of 2018. He previously appeared as a one-night mystery guest during the 2003 special theatrical event The Play What I Wrote. Currently serving as the weather anchor on NBC's Today, Roker also appears occasionally as a co-anchor on NBC Nightly News.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.