Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin Will Appear in Cinemas Nationwide This Fall

Get it while you can! A Night with Janis Joplin, the 2013 Broadway musical about the life and music of the Queen of Psychedelic Soul, will appear on movie screens for a limited engagement this fall. A filmed performance of the main-stem production will play a weeklong cinema run in U.S. theaters from November 5-11.



Written and directed by Randy Johnson, A Night with Janis Joplin follows the music legend's rise to fame through the songs that drove her to stardom, including "Piece of My Heart," "Cry Baby," "Little Girl Blue," "Ball and Chain" and "Get It While You Can." The musical was headlined by newcomer Mary Bridget Davies, who earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut as the iconic singer.



A Night with Janis Joplin began its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre on September 20, 2013 and officially opened on October 10. The musical closed on February 9, 2014; an off-Broadway remount was soon announced but was canceled shortly after.



