See Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa & Anna in Disney's Frozen Tour

by Ryan Gilbert • Oct 15, 2019
Caroline Bowman as Elsa & Caroline Innerbichler as Anna in Disney's 'Frozen'
(Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

They're ready to build a magical snowman! Disney Theatrical Productions released a first look at Frozen tour stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa and Anna, respectively, in Tony winner Christopher Oram’s iconic costumes for the production. Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall. The tour is set to officially open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4 through February 2, 2020. Joining Bowman and Innerbichler in the tour are Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven. Take a look at photographer Matthew Murphy's photos of the stars below and get your tickets to see Disney's Frozen close to your home!

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Disney's Frozen tour.
Caroline Innerbichler plays Anna in Disney's Frozen tour.
Caroline Bowman as Elsa & Caroline Innerbichler as Anna.
