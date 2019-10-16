Warren Carlyle to Direct & Choreograph Barry Manilow's New Musical Harmony Off-Broadway

Tony winner Warren Carlyle has signed on as director and choreographer of Harmony, a new musical featuring music by Barry Manilow and a book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, set to make its New York premiere next spring. The previously announced production will begin previews on February 11, 2020 and open on March 4 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.



"I'm thrilled to be directing Harmony and helping bring this show to New York. It's an important message and it could not have found a better home to start a New York run than the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage—A Living Memorial to the Holocaust," said Carlyle.



Rounding out the newly announced Harmony creative team is scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Linda Cho, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier and lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.



Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.



Casting will be announced at a later date.