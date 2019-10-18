Dearbhla Molloy & Ciarán Hinds Join West End Uncle Vanya Featuring New Adaptation by Conor McPherson

Further casting is here for the upcoming fresh West End staging of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, featuring a new adaptation by Conor McPherson. The previously announced production, directed by Ian Rickson, will begin on January 14 ahead of a January 23 opening night at London's Harold Pinter Theatre.



Newly announced cast members include Tony and Olivier nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman) as Grandmaman, Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (The Crucible) as Professor Serebryakov, Rosalind Eleazar (The Starry Messenger) as Yelena, Aimee Lou Wood (Downstate) as Sonya, Anna Calder-Marshall (Evening at the Talk House) as Nana and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin.



They join the previously announced Toby Jones (Glass) as Uncle Vanya and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Astrov.



Uncle Vanya is set in the heat of the summer at the turn of the 20th century, as Sonya and her uncle Vanya while away their days on a crumbling estate deep in the countryside, visited occasionally only by the local doctor Astrov. When Sonya's father suddenly returns with his beautiful new wife declaring that he intends to sell the house, the polite facades crumble and repressed feelings start to emerge with devastating consequences.



The new West End staging will feature scenic design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Ian Dickinson and original music by Stephen Warbeck.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 2, 2020.