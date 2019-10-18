Dep Kirkland to Star in His New Drama MsTRIAL at New World Stages

Playwright Dep Kirkland (Lawyer Games) will head the cast of his new drama MsTRIAL, set to make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's New World Stages this fall. Rick Andosca will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on November 14 and officially open on December 4. Christine Evangelista (The Arrangement) will co-star.



MsTRIAL follows internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris (Kirkland), who plays to win, both in and out of court. But for Karen Lukoff (Evangelista), John's young associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone to question what they know about desire, consent, winning and losing.



Rounding out the cast will be Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist) as Cathryn Baker, Alan Trinca (A Clockwork Orange) as Dan Burks and Gayle Samuels (Children of a Lesser God) as Barbara Cooley.



MsTRIAL will feature scenic design by Bill Clarke, costume design by Mimi Maxmen and lighting design by Mitchell Fenton.