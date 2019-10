Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman celebrated The Sound Inside's opening at Broadway's Studio 54 on October 17. The stars, scribe Adam Rapp and director David Cromer enjoyed an opening night party at the theater. Take a look at the exclusive portraits of the stars captured in the Broadway.com portrait booth, and see The Sound Inside through January 12, 2020!

