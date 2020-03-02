Tickets Are Now on Sale for Company Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone

Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated gender-bent Broadway staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony-winning musical Company. Arriving on Broadway following a celebrated West End premiere, the new production directed by Marianne Elliott will begin previews on March 2, 2020 and officially open on March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The cast will be led by Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.



Elliott's take on the Tony-winning 1970 musical follows Bobbie (Bobby in the original) upon her 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."



Joining Lenk and LuPone in the cast will be Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange) as Jamie (originally written as the female character Amy) and Etai Benson (The Band's Visit) as his fiancé Paul, with Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Mean Girls) as Sarah, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) as Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as Jenny, Greg Hildreth (The Rose Tattoo) as Peter and Terence Archie (Kiss Me, Kate) as Larry.



Principal players also include Claybourne Elder (Torch Song) as Andy, Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as PJ and Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked) as Theo; these roles were renamed for the new staging: Andy was originally April, PJ was originally Marta and Theo was Kathy.



The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervision), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations) and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).