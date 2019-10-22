Becky Gulsvig to Take Over as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway

Becky Gulsvig, the star who delighted audiences across America in the national tour of Come From Away, will reprise her turn as Beverley Bass in the Broadway production beginning on November 12. Gulsvig will replace Tony-nominated original cast member Jenn Colella, who will take her final bow at the Schoenfeld Theatre on November 10.



In addition to her touring turn in Come From Away, Gulsvig's credits include Broadway performances in School of Rock, Legally Blonde and Hairspray and an off-Broadway turn in Disenchanted! Her touring credits also include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Legally Blonde.



Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.



Hear Gulsvig's rendition of "Me and the Sky" below.



