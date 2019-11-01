Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire Musical

Tickets are now on sale for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new Broadway musical based on the hit film, slated to arrive at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in 2020. Previews are scheduled to begin on March 9 ahead of an April 5 opening night. Tony nominee Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese will star.



Based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor (McClure) who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife (Gambatese).



The cast will also include two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci (Matilda) as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Mark Evans (Waitress) as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress) as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me) as Mr. Jolly.



Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (The Music Man) directs and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographs the production, which features music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical).



The creative team also includes David Korins (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).