Tonys Administration Committee Announces First Set of Rulings for 2019-2020 Season

The Tony Awards administration committee met on October 24 for the first time this season to confirm the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the American Theatre Wing's 2020 Tony Awards. The administration committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2019-2020 season to decide the eligibility for the 74th Annual Tony Awards.



The productions discussed were Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall/A Life, Betrayal, The Height of the Storm and The Great Society.



Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, actresses and actors billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The administration committee made the following determinations:



Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.



Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Betrayal.



Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Height of the Storm.



The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2019 Tony Award nominations.



Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 8:00pm ET.