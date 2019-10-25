Jessica Chastain to Make West End Stage Debut in Revival of A Doll's House

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain will take to the West End stage for first time next year as Nora in a fresh staging of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House. The new production, adapted by Frank McGuiness and directed by Jamie Lloyd, will begin previews on June 10, 2020 and officially open on June 18 at London's Playhouse Theatre.



Chastain is known for her Academy Award-nominated performances in The Help and Zero Dark Thirty. Her screen credits also include Golden Globe-nominated turns in A Most Violent Year, Miss Sloane and Molly's Game. She made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of The Heiress.



A Doll's House will feature design by Soutra Gilmour; further creative team and casting will be announced soon. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through Sept 5, 2020.



The new West End staging of A Doll's House will be produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company, which is currently represented on Broadway by Betrayal.