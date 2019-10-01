Odds & Ends: Noma Dumezweni to Star in HBO Max Series Made for Love & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Noma Dumezweni to Star in HBO Max Series Made for Love

Noma Dumezweni, the beloved star who earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been cast in HBO Max's half-hour series adaptation of Alissa Nutting's dark novel Made for Love, according to Deadline. Dumezweni will play "a lovestruck marine biologist who supplies the brains behind the 'Made For Love' technology." Dumezweni will appear alongside fellow Tony nominee Cristin Milioti (Once) and Emmy winner Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond).



Freestyle Love Supreme's Arthur Lewis to Perform His Music in Concert

Arthur Lewis, music supervisor and star of Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme, has announced an upcoming NYC concert featuring his original music. Lewis will be joined by poet and storyteller Joel Leon for the event, scheduled for November 12 at Rockwood Music Hall. The duo will create experimental songs that push the boundaries of improv, while expanding the way audience members view music, art and friendship. Freestyle Love Supreme, which features Lewis as "Arthur the Geniuses," is currently in performance at the Booth Theatre through January 5, 2020.



Judy McLane & More to Lead Romeo & Bernadette Musical Off-Broadway

Casting is here for Amas Musical Theatre's upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn. The previously announced tuner will begin previews on January 14, 2020 and officially open on January 23 at the A.R.T./New York Theatre. The cast will include Mamma Mia! alum Judy McLane alongside Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Pascal Pastrana, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne and Viet Vo. The wild spoof of Shakespeare's classic tale finds Romeo in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But it's actually Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family. The new musical, directed by Justin Ross Cohen and featuring a book by Mark Saltzman, will include tunes based on classic Italian melodies.



Brian Stokes Mitchell & Betty Buckley to Perform at Dramatists Guild Gala

The Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced a talent-packed lineup of performers slated to appear at this year's DGF Gala. The event will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 4. The fundraising evening will feature special performances Brian Stokes Mitchell, Betty Buckley, Michael Arden, Liz Callaway, Christiane Noll, Betsy Wolfe, Charlotte Maltby and songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. DGF's annual gala celebrates artists and honors patrons of the American theater community in gratitude of their continued support of emerging writers and creators. The 2019 evening's program will be directed by Kathleen Marshall.